Albuquerque Police arrest woman after convenience store robbery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– A convenience store robbed at gunpoint and one woman waiting in the car has been busted.

That crime happened Saturday night at the Seven-Eleven on Central and Wyoming.

The clerk said two men entered the store, flashed a gun, got some cash and took off in a stolen Chevy Avalanche.

28-year-old Victoria Crenshaw was arrested and charged with robbery after APD got an anonymous call that led them to a home near Old Coors and Central.

Crenshaw gave up the names of the two suspects and said they were shooting guns out of the car windows earlier but claims she had no idea the two guys were going to rob the Seven-Eleven.

One of the suspects was arrested, the other is still at large.

With three felony arrests in six months the judge set Crenshaw’s bond at $25,000.