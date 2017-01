ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Aggies have won a 16th straight game, beating UMKC 94-71 Saturday Night. The Aggies are now 18-2 overall and 5-0 in the Western Athletic Conference.

Senior Guard Ian Baker led the Aggies with 20 points. Johnathan Wilkins added 15 points so did Jemerrio Jones. Four Aggies would score in double figures. Braxton Huggins had 31 points in an earlier win over the Kangaroos. He settled for 10 Saturday night. The Aggies are on the road Thursday at Seattle U.