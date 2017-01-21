Women’s marches planned Saturday in Albuquerque, Santa Fe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Hundreds of women are expected at Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza Saturday morning for a local version of the Women’s March on Washington.

Events are also planned in Santa Fe Saturday morning.

Hundreds of thousands of women from all over the country are arriving in Washington D.C. for what is expected to be a massive event there.

This comes a day after President Donald Trump took the oath of office as the 45th president.

Marchers say they want to deliver a message to President Trump about women’s rights.