Thousands join Albuquerque rally on women’s rights

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thousands of people from all over the state joined the women’s march at Civic Plaza in Albuquerque on Saturday morning.

They packed the plaza’s every corner, as locals joined a national movement on women’s rights.

The crowds were loud. Organizers estimate some 6,000 people joined the rally, a sister event to the Women’s March on Washington in D.C.

“So women are here together, and our voices will be heard,” Eleanor Bravo said.

“I think it’s something that we needed a lot. I think it’s something that it’s been such a long time since people have come together, no matter where you’re from and we all agree on one same thing and that’s standing up for our rights,” Peaches Blackbird, with Power through Peace, said.

The rally comes a day after President Donald Trump’s oath of office.

Women in attendance Saturday were raising their concerns about health care and reproductive rights, equal pay and domestic abuse.

“And to make sure that everyone who is marginalized, women, immigrants, people with varying abilities are all going to have a voice going forward,” Elizabeth Berrey, with New Mexico Old Lesbians Organizing for Change, said.

While mostly women took part, many men also joined in.

“It’s so empowering to see so many people gathered together for one cause,” Kyle Ade said.

Speakers energized the masses. The cold, soggy weather did not keep people away.

“And the women here in Albuquerque and in New Mexico are strong and mighty, and they will come out, and they will let their wishes be known, and we are here to protect the rights of all people,” Bravo said.

A local group also organized a bus trip to the nation’s capitol to join the hundreds of thousands who marched there Saturday.