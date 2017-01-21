Suspect in fatal crash that killed Sandia High student sees judge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The woman accused of crashing a stolen van into a family’s car faced a judge Saturday.

Police say 21-year-old Elexus Groves and an unidentified man were in a stolen van Wednesday when they sped through a stop sign and plowed into a family of three at Copper and Chelwood Park.

Sandia High School freshman Shaylee Boling was killed in the crash. Her mother remains in critical condition. Her three-year-old brother was also injured.

In court Judge Christine Rodriguez called the crime “beyond disturbing.”

“I loved her so much and I just really miss her,” said Allyse Judah, Shaylee’s Best Friend.

Groves was in court Saturday morning — the judge described the details of the crime as alarming.

“Do you understand what you are being charged with? Yes,” said Judge Christine E. Rodriguez. “It is beyond disturbing for several reasons.”

"Do you understand what you are being charged with? Yes," said Judge Christine E. Rodriguez. "It is beyond disturbing for several reasons."

“I think you pose a danger to the safety of this community,” said Judge Rodriguez.

The judge kept Groves’ bond high.

“I will impose the 100-thousand dollar cash only bond,” said Judge Rodriguez.

KRQE News 13 cameras were rolling Friday as APD took Groves to jail – after finding her at a business complex near Eubank and Copper.

“She admitted she was driving, she admitted running from the scene, she admitted to stealing the car,” said Ofc.Fred Duran, Albuquerque Police Department.

Groves is facing charges for murder and car theft.

“You didn’t even stop and render aid,” said Judge Rodriguez.

As Shaylee’s family continues to heal, the hearts of those that knew Shaylee are trying to do the same.

“She will never, ever, be forgotten, I can tell you that for sure,” said Shaylee’s friend.

Police are still looking for an unidentified male suspect who they say was also in the stolen van.

Investigators say a cell phone found after the deadly crash belonged to a Paul Garcia who police said is the same man Groves was caught stealing mail with back in December in Placitas