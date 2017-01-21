Police searching for possible armed subjects in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are actively searching for possibly armed subjects in northwest Albuquerque.

APD has set up a perimeter near the area of 2nd and Osuna in an attempt to find the offenders.

Police say they tried to pull over a vehicle for suspicion of DWI near Osuna and Jefferson. As the officer was pulling the car over, police say three shots were fired towards the officer from the vehicle. The car took off heading westbound on Osuna firing two more shots in the officers direction. The suspects abandoned the vehicle a short time later near Osuna and the rail road tracks and two occupants fled on foot into a nearby neighborhood.

The suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous.

Police are asking for residents in the area to stay inside until further notice.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.