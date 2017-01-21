Flights planned over Arizona, New Mexico for wolf survey

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Biologists plan daily flights over forested areas of eastern Arizona and western New Mexico in late January and early February to conduct an annual survey of the region’s population of endangered Mexican gray wolves.

Federal and state agencies say the flights may be visible to residents of Reserve, New Mexico, and the Arizona communities of Alpine and Springerville.

Biologists conduct the survey as part of a multi-agency effort to reintroduce wolves into their traditional habitat.

The operation includes capturing wild-born wolves to fit them with radio telemetry collars and capturing wolves to replace collars and to treat those appearing to be sick or injured.

Agencies say the aerial operation is scheduled to run Jan. 23 – Feb. 4, weather permitting, with results released in February.