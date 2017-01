ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Flags will be flown at half-staff to honor the life of Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman on Saturday.

He was on his way to the Legislative session in Santa Fe Tuesday night when his car rolled on the highway. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused Ackerman to lose control.

On Saturday, friends and family will gather for a private funeral service. Meanwhile on Sunday, the public is invited to a memorial service in his honor.