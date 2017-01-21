Chris’ Saturday Forecast

Another winter storm system is moving through New Mexico and it is bringing snow, rain and wind today.

It will be another afternoon that you will want to keep the rain gear nearby if you are in Albuquerque while in Santa Fe you will need the rain gear. Most of the snow and rain will fall into the afternoon before the action winds down this evening.

The heaviest snow will fall in the mountains of New Mexico that is where Winter Storm Warnings are up for 6-12″ above 8,000 feet with 3-6″ in the upper Rio Grande Valley. The Gila and Sacramento Mountains will also have the shot to pick up a quite a bit of snow. These areas are also under Winter Storm Warnings until tonight for 8-16 inches of snow above 6,500 feet.

The wind will then crank up this afternoon. High Wind Warnings and Wind Advisories are up for most of central and southern New Mexico. Albuquerque could have wind gusts up to 50 mph this afternoon while areas like Roswell, Carlsbad and other parts of southern New Mexico could feel wind gusts as high as 60-70 mph.

The wind, snow and rain come to an end by Sunday morning. That is when New Mexico’s skies will clear out giving way for more sunshine, but the chilly temperatures will stick around for the second half of the weekend.