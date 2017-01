ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Visitors to the aquarium got a chance to talk to the turtles Saturday.

It’s all part of Sea Turtle Awareness Day.

Like many other ocean species, sea turtles are struggling to survive, so experts taught visitors about the turtle’s unique biology, the threats they face, and what you can do to help them.

Visitors also got a chance to make sea turtle crafts and watch a special showing of “Turtle: The Incredible Journey.”