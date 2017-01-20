Video shows car chase before New Mexico man’s death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Driving on the wrong side of the interstate, a high speed chase, and a shoot out are just some of the things that led up to Marvin Maestas’ death.

It was around 1:00 a.m. on August 25, 2015 when a deputy tried to pull Marvin Maestas over for a traffic stop. That never happened. Instead, he led police and deputies on a high speed chase up and down I-25 near Santa Fe. In the video, it’s clear officers are trying to stop him, but it didn’t work.

Maestas then makes a turn into the median and goes the wrong way on I-25 South. At one point, he barely misses driving straight into a semi. After that close call, he makes his way back onto I-25 North, tossing items out of the window of his truck.

Even though officers set up stop sticks near the Rail Runner station, Maestas continues to drive right on through. Eventually, he takes the Cerrillos exit, ditches his truck, and makes a run for it into a dark field near Old Dinosaur Trial. That’s when he takes a shot at officers.

Officers fired back in the dark, but missed. A couple minutes later, they caught up with him. Maestas died at the scene with four gunshot wounds to his back. An officer at the scene would tell investigators this was one of the most dangerous situations he’s ever been put in.

“I’m terrified, I absolutely feared for my life. I’ve never been shot at before,” said Kevin Sanchez.

Maestas had two felony warrants at the time of his death. He had a warrant for almost running over a police officer, the other for a drive-by-shooting. Both of those happened in Las Vegas, New Mexico.

Last month, the Santa Fe County District Attorney cleared the four officers and deputies who shot Maestas, saying he proved he was an immediate danger to law enforcement by firing at them.