Special Olympics New Mexico hosts Hug-A-Thon to raise funds

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Special Olympics New Mexico is hurting because of state budget cuts. Now, you can help by getting a hug.

The state cut $150,000 from Special Olympics. It’s now trying to make up that loss.

Special Olympian Tim Harris, who is known for his “Tim hugs,” is trying to help. He’s been working at the Range Cafe since his restaurant closed.

He’s holding a Hug-A-Thon at Range Cafes across the city Friday and Saturday.

“Our budget got cut by the state and we want people to donate. It was a sad time when I hear about it, so I wanted to do something ’cause I give my life to Special Olympics,” Harris said.

