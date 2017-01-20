Social Hub: Trump Inauguration Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “It all begins today!”
Trump kicked off the day with a tweet. Friday, President-Elect Trump was sworn into office as the 45th President of the United States. Throughout the day people voiced their reactions on Twitter to the ceremony.
even though the future seems bleak, i'm feeling very positive and happy today. we shall overcome 🏳️🌈☮️ #Inauguration
— ascha (@aschalee) January 20, 2017
Today we are not republican or democratic or anything else Today we're all Americans watching this peaceful transfer of power #Inauguration
— Danielle Davis (@Danielle_Davis8) January 20, 2017
Thirty minutes until the Oath of Office. Thirty minutes left of Obama. Thirty minutes until Trump. #Inauguration
— Everett Vereen (@evereen_cchs) January 20, 2017
Imagine how hard it must be to shake trumps hand and try not to punch him in the face #Inauguration
— Amber ✨ (@ambertaitx) January 20, 2017
I can't believe this is actually happening 😱 #Inauguration
— Stacy Bragg (@Pe_McPencington) January 20, 2017
Still waiting for the April's Fools joke to be announced today 😉#TrumpInauguration #Inauguration
— Lori Whitney (@LwascoWhitney) January 20, 2017
Thank you Pres. Obama, for being a gracious, thoughtful, and intelligent leader! #Inauguration #ThankYouObama #PresidentObama #ObamaOut
— C. Rod (@LiberalCindy) January 20, 2017
"The president of the United States Barack H. Obama" HIS LAST WALK 😭 #Inauguration
— Natalia Rojas (@NataIia_Rojas) January 20, 2017
Melanie looks stunning in this Ralph Lauren #Inauguration
— Yair (@ItsYair) January 20, 2017
Must be so bitter sweet for @BarackObama and @MichelleObama. End of an era #Inauguration
— Dayna B (@daynabreezy) January 20, 2017
George W Bush is dancing in the stands again. He just loves dancing 😂 #Inauguration
— LilEsBella (@LilEsBella) January 20, 2017
Stay true to your #promises & remember, Your #loyalty belongs with the #Americanpeople only Congratulations Sr @realDonaldTrump #YoureHired
— AnyA W. (@adiw26) January 20, 2017
I'm still waiting for that moment when Trump says 'got you' and it was all an elaborate prank. #Trump #Inauguration
— Richard Larkin (@RichGLarkin) January 20, 2017
I felt a great disturbance in the Force, as if millions of voices suddenly cried out in terror and were suddenly silenced. #Inauguration
— Kat Sweet (@TheSweetKat) January 20, 2017
— Matt Kavorkian (@mrkvork) January 20, 2017
Such a historic moment. Happy day. @realDonaldTrump @mike_pence Thank you for accepting the challenge to #MAGA #inauguration pic.twitter.com/KsF6Ofokir
— Deborah Dockery (@DebDockery) January 20, 2017
today, change happens.🙃 #Inauguration
— daw (@dawsonwatkinss) January 20, 2017
Yes. It is amazing to be part of a witness to history. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/mnMd0egwnh
— Kristina Twitty (@KTwitty) January 20, 2017
I didn't vote for @realDonaldTrump but will support our new POTUS going forward #YoureHired make America great again! 🇺🇸
— Brian Mulhern (@mulhernb) January 20, 2017
#YoureHired. Congratulations President Trump!!
— Stephanie S. (@Pipe_Dreams) January 20, 2017
Congratulations & Welcome to Washington @realDonaldTrump #YoureHired
MAGA pic.twitter.com/vWreU2onIi
— Savannah (@Sdonna361W) January 20, 2017
Great Day! #Inauguration @realDonaldTrump
— Abby (@AbbysPlaceStore) January 20, 2017
#Trump Lets see what he actually does. Stop with the narratives and lies and protests and little snippets of twisted truth. Take a breath.
— Worobec (@mworobec) January 20, 2017
#Inauguration #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/4LAF45xWoG
— Zach Holtkamp ✌ (@YoungModSun) January 20, 2017
Sometimes, being a teacher is about helping young people become informed citizens. #Inauguration #gavitmhs #schk12 pic.twitter.com/9SFFZBa04M
— Jacqueline Miller (@JacqueMiller97) January 20, 2017
I have all the same emotions I had The on November 9th. #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/ioCcyjrW8t
— Noelani Spencer (@noelanitweets) January 20, 2017
No prettier place in the world than the Capitol Building on #Inauguration day.
— TJ Beringer (@tjberinger) January 20, 2017
#tytlive #Inauguration this is like watching the service of my childhood sweet heart marrying the school bully
— Panaphobe (@PanaPhobe) January 20, 2017
It's been the honor of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man.
— President Obama (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
Grateful for the support throughout the transition from @VP Biden & @DrBiden44. Pleasure to have them welcome Karen & me to The White House pic.twitter.com/M5khWysIU6
— Mike Pence (@mike_pence) January 20, 2017
