Silver Alert cancelled for 58-year-old Albuquerque man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department has cancelled the Silver Alert issued for a 58-year-old man.

BCSD said Friday afternoon that Francis James Lavery had been missing since Jan. 16 when he left his home in the North Valley.

Lavery is described as 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes, salt and pepper hair and a mustache.

Lavery was last seen wearing a long sleeve jean shirt, Levi jeans and brown slippers.

The Silver Alert was cancelled Friday around 10:30 p.m

