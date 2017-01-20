Sandia High School students remember teen killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Classmates honored Shaylee Boling Friday night.

The 14-year-old’s closest friends put on the vigil at Sandia High School. They held candles, read poems and shared lots of memories.

“One day I remember saying to her, ‘you know, I love you and I want you to be my best friend,’ and you know she said the same,” said Allyse Judah.

Close to 100 classmates and parents gathered in the crowd, showing their love for Shaylee and her family.

“I’m so thankful that she has the full support of our school and all the other schools and the city,” said Shaylee’s boyfriend, Tommy Solazzo.

It was Wednesday morning when two thieves stole a work van left warming up. Shortly after, surveillance video shows them run a stop sign at Copper and Chelwood Park, crashing into a car. Shaylee was killed.

“It’s been so hard these three days without you,” said Solazzo.

Friday night, it was all about remembering who Shaylee was.

“She had the best singing,” said Solazzo. “She was so talented in so many ways.”

A talented singer and also a young girl loved by so many.

“It was amazing to see just everyone show their love and support for her and her family,” said Judah.

The students also played a recording of Shaylee singing.

After the vigil, the students drove with their hazard lights on from Sandia High School to the crash site.