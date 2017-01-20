Fake parking ticket prompts warning from Rio Rancho police

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – A prank? Justice for the disabled? Or a quick-cash scam? Rio Rancho Police have a warning for the public after someone found a fake parking ticket on their windshield.

The fill-in writing on the ticket was done in pencil, and the printed text is laced with grammatical errors.

“There’s a lot of red flags. Fortunately, the citizen who brought this in was alert enough,” Rio Rancho Police Dept. Captain Ron Vigil.

The ticket claims the driver — who was parked at Walmart at the time — has been fined $300 and is summoned to appear in court on a March morning.

Rio Rancho Police wouldn’t say which Walmart because it wasn’t in Rio Rancho. The only got involved because the address listed as the court on the summons is in Rio Rancho at 3699 Southern Boulevard.

A quick Google search and you’ll find there’s nothing there — just an empty, dirty lot near a car wash and a burrito shop.

“I can assure you it’s not associated with the police department,” Cpt. Vigil said.

Police aren’t sure why the person who left the ‘citation’ did it. It could have been a joke, or possibly someone who thought the driver was illegally parked. That being said, the car had a disabled veteran license plate, which means no laws were broken.

But if it’s a scam, it’s an odd one.

Most quick-cash schemes just convince people to mail in money. This one wants the person to show up to a dirt lot.

“These schemes aren’t always well thought out. But, unfortunately, there could be darker intentions,” Cpt. Vigil said.

Cpt. Vigil said real citations are always issued by a uniformed officer and contain an official state seal with a specific number and bar code. And as for writing in pencil, that doesn’t happen.