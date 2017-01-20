Police: Suspect confessed to crash that killed teen

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New details have been released on how police tracked down the woman they say admitted to crashing a stolen van into a family’s car, killing an innocent girl.

Albuquerque Police Department officers walked Elexus Groves out of APD Headquarters Friday afternoon, but she didn’t want to talk about the crash that killed 14-year-old Shaylee Boling.

Police say she and an unidentified man were in a stolen van when it sped through a stop sign and plowed into a family of three at Copper and Chelwood Park on Wednesday morning. Groves and the other suspect were trying to get away from police.

Sandia High freshman Shaylee Boling was killed in the crash, her mother left in critical condition and her 3-year-old brother with minor injuries.

Police arrested Groves Friday morning in the Heights for murder.

“She admitted she was driving, she admitted to running from the scene, she admitted to stealing the car, so all the elements we needed for our charges, she was able to admit to,” Officer Fred Duran said.

In the criminal complaint, police say Groves and her accomplice then went and stole a truck from a nearby home. But Groves left her jacket on the ground there, with a letter inside addressed to her, asking if she wanted legal help for an arrest last month.

In that arrest last month in Placitas, deputies say they caught her stealing mail with a man named Paul Garcia.

APD says they found Garcia’s phone in a yard near the crash scene where the suspects were seen running. Police aren’t saying if they believe Garcia was the man in the stolen van with Groves.

Groves is now charged with murder.

A vigil for Shaylee Boling will be held Friday night at Sandia High School in the pool parking lot. A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family involved in the crash.