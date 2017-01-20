Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

FRIDAY: Snow showers continue to push east-northeast over western and central NM – be sure to give yourself plenty of time for the morning commute. Morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s will warm to the 30s, 40s and 50s (warmer for those within eastern NM). Rain and snow showers will be on and off through the day – favoring the higher terrain of northern and western NM. Winds will be the big issue further east – expecte westerly winds to reach 25-35mph with gusts 45-55mph across northeast and east-central NM.

WIND ADVISORY in effect until 5PM for west winds 30-35mph / gusts 45-55mph : northeast and east-central NM.

SATURDAY: On and off rain and snow showers will continue to favor western NM with windy conditions for those further east. Coverage looks to peak on Saturday… expect significant snow accumulation and valley rain/snow mixes. Afternoon temperatures will continue to cool with highs topping out in the 30s, 40s and 50s.