John’s Friday Evening Forecast

It’s going to be an active 24 hours across New Mexico. The next quick-hitting winter storm will move in tonight. Expect showers to break out across the western half of the state. Snow will develop across the higher terrain and become heavy by morning, especially along the west facing slopes. Showers will continue through Saturday morning, then become more scattered in the afternoon. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place across all of the high terrain of New Mexico.

The wind will also crank up across the state. Expect wind gusts up to 55 mph, especially across the eastern plains. Wind advisories are up for the east, and High Wind Warnings are up for the south. The winter storm will quickly clear out late Saturday evening.

We will get a break from the active weather Sunday, then another storm approaches for early next week. There will be some snow over the northern high terrain Monday, expanding to scattered rain showers for the lower elevations on Tuesday.