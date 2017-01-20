Isotopes hold Luncheon to support Albuquerque Little League

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Colorado Rockies 2017 Winter Caravan is rolling into the Duke City to help with a luncheon to benefit a great cause.

Albuquerque Little League is trying to recover from theft and vandalism that happened last year and this upcoming luncheon will donate all net proceeds to help them get back on their game.

Albuquerque Isotopes General Manager, John Traub, and Lobo Little League President, Josh Price, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to discuss the benefit.

The event will begin with an autograph session from at the Albuquerque Convention Center on Friday, January 20, followed by the Luncheon program beginning at noon.

The Luncheon will feature interviews with the Rockies manager and players, as well as questions and answers from the audience.

Tickets are now available to the public for $30 per person or $275 for a table of 10.

Tickets must be ordered by Friday, January 20 and will not be available at the door.

To purchase tickets and for more information, contact the Isotopes Administrative Offices at (505) 924-BALL (option 3).

For more information, visit their website.