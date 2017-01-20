In The Kitchen: Game Day Food At The Pit

Levy Restaurants Executive Chef, Justin Davis, and Director of Operations, Maxx Phillips joined New Mexico Living in the kitchen to cook up chili con queso and showcase other game day food items at the Pit.

Chile Con Queso

Two cups of milk

Cream Cheese

Cayenne Pepper

NM Green Chile

Smoked Gouda

Other concession stand products include indian tacos, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and popcorn.

This Saturday, January 21, New Mexico Lobo Basketball is set to host Wyoming at 6 p.m. If you want tickets to the next game, visit UNM Ticketing Services.

