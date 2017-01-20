Friday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Donald Trump to be sworn in as 45th President

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. The National Mall in Washington D.C. is beginning to fill up for President-Elect Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony. Trump is scheduled to take the oath of office at 10 a.m. MST. More than 30,000 law enforcement officers are joining 5,000 National Guardsmen in patrolling the area and prepping for possible protests. KRQE News 13 will live stream inaugural events. You can watch them live here.

Full story: Inauguration Day: Trump to become America’s 45th president

2. Snow showers continue to push east-northeast over western and central New Mexico so be sure to give yourself plenty of time for the morning commute. Morning temperatures in the teens, 20s and 30s will warm to the 30s, 40s and 50s (warmer for those within eastern NM). Rain and snow showers will be on and off through the day – favoring the higher terrain of northern and western NM.

Full story: Kristen’s Friday Morning Forecast

3. The Senate Education Committee is expected to take up one lawmaker’s proposal soon that would break up the state’s largest school district. Representative David Adkins’ bill limits school districts in New Mexico to 40,000 students – Albuquerque Public Schools has 85,000 students. With the state already facing a big budget shortfall, critics say adding administrative positions in newly-created districts isn’t feasible. Adkins believes it’ll save money long-term because smaller districts will need less administration.

Full story: Senate bill would split Albuquerque Public Schools into separate, smaller districts

4. College students expected to graduate in May, including those at the University of New Mexico, can now apply for open teaching positions at Albuquerque Public Schools. The district is offering students finishing their teaching degree a tentative teaching job as long as they stick to the guidelines. APS faced a desperate need for teachers at the beginning of this year and is worried it’ll face the same problem next year.

Full story: Albuquerque Public Schools develops new plan to hire teachers

5. Good news for chile fans. The Public Library of Science says eating hot red chile peppers could reduce the risk of dying early by 13 percent. More research needs to be done to see if their findings can be attributed to capsaicin the spicy substance in pepper.

Full story: Do hot peppers help you live longer?

The Morning’s Top Stories