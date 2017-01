ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A house fire happened overnight in the Foothills off Soula Street, and neighbors say it was intense.

“I heard what sounded like a big bang. Thought it might be a car accident. Then I walked up the street, his house completely in flames,” said Scott Milder, neighbor.

Firefighters had a tough time fighting it. They had to bring in a ladder truck and fight it from a defensive position. Firefighters say no one was inside at the time.