Downtown Albuquerque launches Arts and Culture District

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Downtown Albuquerque is finally launching its Arts and Culture District. It spans from Broadway to 10th Street, and from Coal Avenue to Lomas Boulevard.

Founders say they envision a city center of art galleries, restaurants and other businesses, all of which are safe and easy to get access.

“Downtown is a gateway to a lot of other places. It’s an opportunity to explore Albuquerque, and we think it’s an underutilized asset,” said Joe Cardillo, Downtown ABQ Arts and Culture District.

A plan for the district was approved by city councilors in 2016. This year, organizers will work on attracting visitors, and getting businesses to fill empty spaces through incentives.

