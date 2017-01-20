Documents: Missing money found in former Roswell zoo director’s office

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – More information is coming to light about the abrupt retirement of the director of the Spring River Park Zoo in Roswell. Documents that show more than $10,000 of missing money was found in her office.

The Roswell Daily Record obtained the documents which show the city did reprimand Elain Mayfield, and worked on an agreement to get her to retire.

Elaine Mayfield was the director of the Roswell zoo for almost 30 years until her abrupt retirement in November 2016.

According to an audit obtained by the paper from an inspection of public records request, $9,449 in cash and checks were recovered from Mayfield’s office.

A document in Mayfield’s personnel file states that she agreed to retire in exchange that the city not challenge her retirement benefits. The document also states Mayfield would not oppose any decision or determination regarding her placement on administrative leave. Mayfield’s attorney said that agreement was never signed.

A statement Mayfield’s lawyer also said, “City funds or property were never improperly removed by Ms. Mayfield during her employment.”