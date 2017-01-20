Car crashes into Old Town restaurant

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Old Town eatery is badly damaged after a car smashed into its building.

KRQE News 13 arrived just as the tow truck driver was loading up the car after it crashed into Little Anita’s Restaurant at Mountain and Rio Grande. The driver says there were three people in the vehicle when it crashed and that the driver took off on foot.

Firefighters say they responded to check the building’s structure. They say the building will be boarded up to ensure no one can get in before the owners can address their building.

Firefighters say the building is likely compromised but that information is tentative.

KRQE News 13 is working to get more information and will provide updates as they become available.