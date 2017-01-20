Beautiful You: Blush & Whimsey

Achieving that fairy tale look just got easier thanks to local start-up beauty brand, Blush & Whimsy. Their product line is on the brink of mass distribution, including a lipstick that changes color based on the pH and temperature of the skin.

Blush & Whimsy’s Founder, Micaela Brown, along with Owner for Paper Branding, Felicia Harris, joined New Mexico Living to talk about New Mexico’s newest start-up beauty brand gone viral.

Products are currently available online. There is a 30 percent discount during pre-sales via their Indiegogo campaign.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living