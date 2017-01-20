Albuquerque police searching for missing man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing Albuquerque man.

Albuquerque police are trying to find 49-year-old John Crespo.

Police say Crespo may be suffering from depression due to illness in the family.

He is was driving a silver 2014 Chevrolet Spark with New Mexico license plate 882-SFW. Police say the vehicle has damage to the front left side and numerous stickers on the rear and side windows.

Crespo was last seen wearing dress clothes.

If you have any information about Crespo’s whereabouts call police.