Albuquerque man places ad for ‘Mexican Wall Pole Vault’

marissa-lucero
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man learned when you place an ad in the newspaper, you better have the material to back it up.

John Flores said he’s always been a practical joker and his ad in the newspaper sure seems to be making people laugh.

Flores placed an ad in Friday’s paper under sports equipment for “Mexican Wall Pole Vaults.”

“I was thinking about the Mexican wall and how it’s going to be a huge deal or a lot of people,” he said. “You know there is so much negative stuff about everybody and there’s no humor.”

Flores said his wife warned him not to, but Flores insisted. He said when he called the paper to place the ad, it took some convincing.

“A classified director called me and said, ‘We can’t do this. This is going to get us in trouble.’ I told her, ‘I already paid for it. Come on and be a sport.'”

The ad reads, “Great condition. Minor wear. Long pole vault for anyone interested in jumping over the Mexican wall proposed by Donald Trump.”

Flores said at first it was all a joke.

“I got like a hundred calls and they’re like, ‘we’re going to call you later and you better have them.'”

So Flores placed an order at Lowes for some bamboo sticks and extra materials. He said he plans to keep his promise.

“Regardless of whether you’re Democrat or Republican, you can laugh,” Flores said.

Flores plans to start making the pole vaults next week, all of which will say, “approved by the Mexican government.”

