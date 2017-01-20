ABQ ToDo Crew: Music, Mystery & Fitness

Our ABQ ToDo crew, Allison Giron, Alana Simmons-Chibas with Popejoy Presents and Andrew Lenderman from Bernalillo County joined New Mexico Living with a list of upcoming events.

This weekend, all single admission tickets will be half-price at ABQ BioPark. Residents can visit the Zoo or Aquarium & Botanic Garden for $4.50 per adult, $2.25 per senior and $2 per child.

On Saturday, January 21, Popejoy will present ‘The Music of U2′. Singer Brody Dolyniuk and conductor Brent Havens join NM Philharmonics for a classic night of U2 music, performed with a stellar rock band, full orchestra and presented with real rock lighting.

Bernalillo County is helping parents and kids stay active with a new free program at Los Padillas Community Center. January 20 and 21, the community center will stay open till 10 p.m.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living