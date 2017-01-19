Volcano Vista stuns, defeating 6A basketball champs Rio Rancho

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The defending champions of 6A basketball in the state of New Mexico suffered a blowout loss at home Thursday night. The Rio Rancho Rams were rocked by the Volcano Vista Hawks 88-68.

David Cormier led the Hawks in scoring with 29 points. Four of those points came on a pair of monster dunks in the second half. Cormier scored 25 of his 29 points in the second half. Jolantae Gray helped in the Hawks route. He scored 27 points. The Hawks are 10-6 on the season. Rio Rancho is 13-6.