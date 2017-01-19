Thursday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Search for suspects in fatal crash continues

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. An active search is underway this morning for the two people who Albuquerque police say stole a van and slammed into a car while trying to run from officers. Surveillance video shows the moment it happened. A mother and her two teens were in that car, one of the teens was killed in the crash. According to police, the company van was stolen from a driveway while the owner left it warming up. Police say they’ve warned people not to leave their cars warming up outside and while they’re not blaming the victim for the crash, they do want people to be more mindful of their actions.

2. House lawmakers could vote as early as Thursday morning on a bill to help fix this year’s projected $69 million deficit. The measure helps balance the state budget with a $262 million solvency package by taking money from government accounts and school districts. The Senate has already passed the bill.

3. Increasing cloud cover can be expected through the day with rain and snow breaking out over far northwest and west-central New Mexico. On the flip side of the state, strong down-sloping winds will crank across the Eastern Plains. Expect sustained winds of 30-35 mph with gusts topping 45-55 mph.

4. Students at one local school have a choice whether to watch the presidential inauguration. After dozens of students at Albuquerque Academy made it clear they’re not big fans of President-Elect Donald Trump by walking out after the election, the school decided to record Friday’s events and give students the option to watch it in groups or boycott it. Albuquerque Public Schools said it would leave it up to individual principals to decide if they want their students to watch it.

5. Albuquerque and Santa Fe are ranked among the best places to live and work as a moviemaker in 2017. Moviemaker Magazine put the Duke City at number eight.

