Search for stolen car thieves continues after fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are still looking for thieves who crashed a stolen van into a car killing a teenager inside.

A memorial has been set up at the intersection since the crash Wednesday. There are candles, flowers and a school t-shirt saying “property of Sandia High School” where KRQE News 13 was told the 16-year-old victim went to school.

Albuquerque Police Department detectives are still going through evidence to identify the suspects.

Police say it all started when the pair took off with an electric company’s van that was left warming up in a worker’s driveway nearby.

They say they spotted the van but after seeing how reckless the thieves were driving, they decided not to give chase, fearing it would put the public in more danger.

Moments later, police came upon the crash scene.

Witnesses were stunned by the crash. They said a mom and her two kids were in that car. The teen was in the passenger seat.

The mother and a toddler that was in the back were taken to the hospital.

After the crash, police say the suspects took off running.

Police still haven’t released the identity of the teenage girl but her classmates said she was a talented young lady.