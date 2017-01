ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police are trying to arrest a person they are calling a violent offender in northeast Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Police Department says officers are in the 3400 block of Prospect NE.

Details about the suspect have not been released but police say they person they are trying to arrest is not related to any recent incidents.

Police activity in the area of Prospect / Carlisle NE, avoid area. — Albuquerque Police (@ABQPOLICE) January 19, 2017