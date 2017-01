ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Law enforcement officers from across the state are escorting the body of a New Mexico sheriff killed in a crash.

Lea County Sheriff Steve Ackerman died when he rolled his car Tuesday night on Highway 285 east of Encino. Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused him to lose control.

The police escort began at 9 Thursday morning in Albuquerque and will end in Lovington.

Ackerman leaves behind a wife and two kids.