On the Stage: Los Bufones

Ingela Onstad, Nicolasito and Michael Hix, Don Sebastián de Morra joined New Mexico Living to invite you to the National Hispanic Cultural Center for the presentation of Los Bufones.

A world premiere based on Velázquez’ mesmerizing paintings of jesters and dwarfs at the court of Philip IV of Spain, Los Bufones brings to life these fascinating individuals, in a richly melodic new theater piece, sung in Spanish with English supertitles.

The show begins on Friday, January 20, and continues through the 22nd. Ticket prices are $12, $17, $22 with a $2 discount for students, seniors, & NHCC members.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living