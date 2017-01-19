No elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns for 10 days in Feb.

CARLSBAD, N.M. (AP) — There will be no elevator service at Carlsbad Caverns National Park for 10 days next month because of scheduled safety maintenance.

Park officials say the secondary elevator system will be taken out of service to replace steel hoist cables.

Both secondary elevator cars have eight cables, used to raise and lower the elevator cars in and out of the cavern.

The cable replacement on each car will require at least five days of work.

Officials say there will be no elevator service on Feb. 6-10 and Feb. 13-17.

They say the elevators are scheduled to be back in service on Feb. 18.

While elevator service is temporarily suspended, visitors may still access the cavern by hiking in and out of the Natural Entrance on a self-guided tour.