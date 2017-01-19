Mark’s Thursday Evening Forecast

The two parts storm system headed our way is beginning to impact the state. We’ve seen increasing clouds and increasing showers across the west this afternoon. Snow will fill in over mountain sections overnight with the west slopes being favored for the most snow. Throughout the day on Friday scattered snow showers and rain showers will be possible with the main event really cranking up Friday night and Saturday as a deeper storm works its way across the state. We will get a brief break on Sunday before we get another storm on Monday.

