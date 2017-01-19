ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign will be collecting kid’s athletic shoes to be distributed to several Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 schools. The campaign runs twice a year, in January and August. Each campaign allows us to furnish shoes for every child for 2-3 schools.

Drop off a new pair of kids tennis shoes at any Albuquerque Payless Shoe store. You will receive a 15 percent discount on shoes purchased at Payless for the drive.

About KRQE Cares & Shoes for Kids

Thirty percent of children in New Mexico live in poverty. That’s nearly half a million kids, the highest rate in the U.S. This has put New Mexico at the bottom of most national lists for education, health and well-being.

KRQE Cares started with a simple campaign: providing new shoes for children whose families couldn’t afford them. Over the past two years, KRQE Cares has given more than 6,500 pairs of shoes to elementary students in selected Title I APS schools. When you see the looks on the faces of the children whose lives are touched, you begin to understand why this matters. But this is only a drop in the bucket – we have schools all over the state asking us to help them, too.

KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids Shoe Drives are in January and August each year. But the Shoe Drives are only a start. We’ve joined forces with Albuquerque Public Schools Title One Homeless Project and a local grocery chain for an early summer Food Drive, KRQE Cares Food for Kids. That’s a time of great need for homeless families whose children lose school-provided lunches over the summer. In November, KRQE Cares Books for Kids raises money for the APS Title 1 Storytime in the Park Program. This program encourages and enhances early childhood literacy.

Together, we can make an impact on some of most persistent problems New Mexico faces.

This is KRQE Cares – backed by the power of our four television stations, two websites, social media and you.

How You Can Help

Shoes for Kids

You can donate a pair of shoes at any Albuquerque Payless Store in the month of January and August. You can also drop off a pair of new athletic shoe at the KRQE station. Or you can go to the Assistance League of Albuquerque and make a donation.