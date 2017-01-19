Kristen’s Thursday Morning Forecast

THURSDAY: Increasing cloud cover can be expected through the day with rain and snow breaking out over far northwest and west-central NM. On the flip side of the state, strong down-sloping winds will crank across the Eastern Plains. Expect sustained winds of 30-35mph with gusts topping 45-55mph. Afternoon temperatures will warm another few degrees across central and eastern NM… while a cooling trend kicks off further west.

FRIDAY: Scattered low elevation rain and mountain snow will favor northern and central NM. The Albuquerque-metro area can expect isolated rain/snow mix showers (more on the way Saturday). Afternoon temperatures will cool statewide with highs down to the 30s, 40s and 50s (near to just below normal for this time of year). Breezy to windy conditions will return to central and eastern NM.