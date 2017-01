ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Dr. Leonard D. Thomas has been named permanent area director for the Indian Health Service in Albuquerque.

The agency says Thomas has been acting Albuquerque area director since March and before that was the area’s chief medical officer since July 2005.

The area has four hospitals, 12 health centers, six health stations and several other facilities to serve more than 86,000 Native American patients.