In the kitchen with Sherrie Gayle’s Pretzels

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s a tasty homemade treat that’s perfect for parties, work events, or even a gift.

Sherri Gayle’s Pretzel is a local bakery that offers a non-traditional take on pretzels.

Chef, Sherri Venegas, joined KRQE’s This Morning team to talk about her pretzels.

It all starts with babysitting the dough for up to an hour and a half and then Venegas “Posh’s It Up” by adding decadent ingredients that make the pretzels her own.

From fresh herbs and spice to rosemary and summer sausage, Sherri’s pretzels are like no other found in the Duke City.

Orders can be large or small, Venegas offers large trays for business owners down to small trays for personal gifts.

For more information, visit her website.