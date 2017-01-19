In The Kitchen: Souper Bowl XXIII To Benefit The Food Depot

Jill Gentry, Director of Development at The Food Depot and Guido Lambelet, General Manager, Bon Appétit Management Company, joined New Mexico Living to invite us to this year’s Souper Bowl XXIII, benefiting The Food Depot, and to cook Lentil and Chestnut Soup.

Twenty-nine local restaurants will compete in four different categories, Savory, Cream, Vegetarian and Seafood, plus Best Overall Soup. The event, a local and foodie favorite has helped The Food Depot distributed more than 5 million meals last year in New Mexico. The event is Saturday, January 21,, beginning at noon in Santa Fe.

Lentil and Chestnut Soup with fennel:

1 cup lentils, soaked in water for 2 hours

1 tablespoon olive oil

½ cup each diced carrots and celery

1 small onion, finely diced

1 fennel bulb, stalks removed and the rest finely diced

1 garlic clove, minced

aromatics: 1 bay leaf, ½ teaspoon each dry thyme and oregano, a pinch of fennel seeds 10 oz. can chestnuts, drained and coarsely chopped

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon dry oregano

1 teaspoon fennel seeds, crushed

1-2 teaspoon dry thyme

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 cup dry white wine

Preparation:

Drain the lentils. Warm the olive oil in a soup pot and add the carrots, celery, onion, fennel, garlic, aromatics. Add a teaspoon of salt and cook over medium heat for about 5 minutes. Add lentils to the pot with 1-quart water, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until lentils are done (about 20-25 minutes). Remove bay leaf, taste for salt and season with pepper. Warm the 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet. Add the chopped chestnuts, oregano, thyme, and fennel seeds. Cook over medium heat for several minutes, then work in the tomato paste and add the wine. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring only a few times, for about 5 minutes. Add this to the soup when the lentils are done. Taste for salt and season with pepper. Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and minced parsley.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living