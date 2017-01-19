House could vote on bill to balance state budget Thursday

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – As lawmakers reconvene at the Roundhouse Thursday, the full House may vote on a bill that the Senate has already passed.
It would help balance the state budget with a $262 million solvency package. The bill would patch the existing fiscal year projected $69 million deficit by taking money from government accounts and school districts.
House committees also signed off on a similar solvency bill.
