Helping Hands: KRQE Cares Shoe For Kids

Sally Ruscitti, Marketing Manager of The Assistance League Of New Mexico joined New Mexico Living to tell us how our donations, will give back to kids in need. The KRQE Cares Shoes for Kids campaign will be collecting kid’s athletic shoes to be distributed to several Albuquerque Public Schools Title 1 schools. The campaign runs twice a year, in January and August. Each campaign allows us to furnish shoes for every child for two to three schools. Drop off a new pair of kids tennis shoes at any Albuquerque Payless Shoe Source. You will receive a 15 percent discount on shoes purchased at Payless for the drive.

