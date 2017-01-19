Heading Home partners with UNM students to combat homelessness

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Heading Home is partnering up with students at the University of New Mexico to help end homelessness on campus.

It’s part of the “Two Sides of Every Story” campaign where each story challenged the stereotypes of people experiencing homelessness.

Thursday, students unveiled two new posters. One side describes a typical school day, the other side describes how the student is overcoming homelessness while getting their education.

“The idea is that hopefully not only will we begin to change understanding of homelessness, but that will move people to further action to help end homelessness,” said Dennis Plummer, Heading Home.

The posters were installed at two locations in the UNM Student Union Building.