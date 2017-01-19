Good samaritans scare off suspects attempting to rob gun store

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another smash and grab at an Albuquerque gun store, but this time the bad guys didn’t get anything thanks to some good samaritans.

Around 7:00 a.m. Wednesday morning, the thieves backed their SUV right into the front door of the ABQ Gun Store near Coors and Montano. People at a nearby business saw the whole thing, and yelled at the two guys who took off.

The thieves didn’t get any guns, but caused a lot of damage to the business. The owner of ABQ Guns says this is becoming all too common at gun stores in the metro.

“It’s getting to be a little more disturbing. There’s a lot more precautions that different stores are taking,” said Arnie Gallegos, owner. “The stores are kind of banding together little bit more. We’re sending inventory and information back and forth so we’re communicating a lot better together.”

The owner couldn’t get a clear description of the two suspects, but said they looked younger with smaller builds. The SUV was red, possibly a Chevy, and it will have damage to the back end.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.