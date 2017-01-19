Firefighters investigate northwest Albuquerque house fire

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Firefighters are investigating an early morning fire in northwest Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Fire Department says crews responded to a residence in the 4500 block of Greene NW. When they arrived, smoke and flames could be seen blowing through the second story patio door.

AFD says one of the home’s occupants and two dogs were able to evacuate the house before crews arrived.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to one room.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. AFD says two people and the dogs will be displaced until the fire damage is repaired.