Donovan Porterie will play QB for Gladiators in their 3rd season

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been eight years since Donovan Porterie was under center for the Lobo Football team. A four year starter that was most remembered for his sophomore season where he threw for over 3,000 yards and led the Lobos to a New Mexico Bowl victory over Nevada in 2007. The former Lobo has many memories of playing in New Mexico and excited to make more with the Gladiators.

“Definitely the bowl game in 2007, I was a younger guy playing with a lot of veterans. A lot of memories of the fans and just getting after people on Saturdays,” said Porterie remembering his times with the Lobos. “Just to be back in front of (New Mexico Fans), just for them to be able to see me grow from a 19-year-old kid to a 29 year old man is definitely exciting,” said Donovan Porterie.

This will be the Duke City Gladiators third season of playing professionally here in Albuquerque. Porterie has bounced around the Arena Football League and has always thought about playing here, but this year all the stars aligned.

“This year was the perfect opportunity for me to actually team up with Coach Bramante and get things going with the Gladiators,” said Porterie.

Expect to see an action filled offense in this year’s upcoming season, as Donovan says he can still sling it and hopes to do so often.

“Oh man, we are definitely going to put the ball in the air and it will be a show every weekend for families.”

The Duke City Gladiators will star their 2017 season on the road, playing Dodge City on March 4. To find out the entire Duke City Gladiators schedule, and more about the open team and dancer tryouts, click here.