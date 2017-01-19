Do hot peppers help you live longer?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Do chile peppers help you live longer? A new study aims to answer that question.

The study looked at “hot red chile peppers,” and it looks like it could be good news for New Mexicans.

The study published by the Public Library of Science this month suggests eating hot red chile peppers could reduce the risk of dying early by 13 percent.

“Red chiles? Really?” Erik Sanchez said. “…That’s awesome. I’m going to have to start eating more red chile enchiladas.”

“I’m an herbalist, and they’re absolutely wonderful for getting, not only the blood flowing, but all your energies flowing,” said Debbe Palmer.

“That’s a good thing,” Angela Lovell said. “Let’s add some red wine to it and life will be good.”

The study’s authors from the University of Vermont College of Medicine used data from more than 16,000 people who participated in a larger public health study.

More research needs to be done to see if their findings can be attributed to capsaicin, the substance in peppers that makes them so spicy. It has antimicrobial properties and may defend against heart disease, the report said.

For a place like New Mexico where people are very particular about their chile, locals are welcoming the news.

“I guess we’re going to live the longest, New Mexico. We’re going to dominate the world,” Sanchez said.

The researchers didn’t have information on specifically how much chile people in their study were eating.

The study said “hot red chile peppers” can include a variety of different types.